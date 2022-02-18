Mahama behind attacks against me – Koku Anyidoho claims

The former general secretary of NDC, Samuel Koku Anyidoho

The former general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has accused former President John Dramani Mahama of being behind attacks on him by members of the party.



According to him, the ex-president was responsible for the attacks against him because he (Mahama) has failed to stop his close associates from verbally attacking him.



“I believe that John Mahama is behind all the attacks against me because he has not been bold enough to come out and say to his boys that they should stop what they are doing.



“...what is my crime? I have never disrespected you as vice president,” Koku Anyidoho said in an interview on Neat FM morning show monitored by GhanaWeb.

The former general secretary indicated that Mahama was against him because he lost the 2016 elections and also because he (Anyidoho) lobbied for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to build the Asomdwe Park.



“If you did not build Asomdwe Park and I go and beg Nana Akufo-Addo to build Asumjai park, what is your issue with?” he questioned.



He added the only ‘sin’ he had committed against Mahama was his commitment to the Late Ex-President John Evans Atta Mills.



Koku Anyidoho reiterated that claims that he hated the Mahama since he was the vice president were false.



The NDC expelled Koku Anyidoho from the party on July 27, 2021, citing misconduct and anti-party behaviour as reasons for his expulsion.



He has, however, indicated that he is still a strong member of the party and that no individual in the party can sack him.