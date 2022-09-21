Mahama bemoans Africa’s struggling intra trade

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has expressed worry over how Africa is still struggling to make a headway with trade and free movement among countries on the continent.

In a Facebook post to mark Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day on September 21, 2022, Mr. Mahama said the founder of the nation had the vision to emancipate Africa from its current economic challenges.



“It is clear that we must find an African solution to our problems, and that this can only be found in African unity. Divided we are weak; united, Africa could become one of the greatest forces for good in the world,” the former President quoted Dr. Nkrumah.



According to him, “These visionary words by the Founder of our nation, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, span the timeless future of Africa.”

“Many decades later we are still facing the challenges of common currency, intra-African trade, and free movement of people and goods across our continent,” Mr. Mahama added.



He said truly, Kwame Nkrumah never dies! “Because his words will ring true for Africa over timeless millennia!”



Happy Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.