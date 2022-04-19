Mahama bids US ambassador farewell

Former president John Dramani Mahama, Stephanie S. Sullivan, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and co

Former President John Dramani Mahama has acknowledged the efforts of outgoing United States (US) ambassador to Ghana H.E. Stephanie S. Sullivan in advancing relations between both countries.

This was disclosed by the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu and Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa following a farewell gathering in honor of the outgoing US ambassador.



In a Facebook post on Tuesday, 19 April 2022, Mr. Ablakwa said: “A cordial and gracious farewell gathering under the distinguished auspices of former President John Mahama in honor of outgoing US Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Stephanie S. Sullivan.



“The former President acknowledges her tireless & outstanding efforts at advancing Ghana, United States relations.”

You can also watch this week's episode of People & Places here:



