Mahama bids farewell to Tsutomu Himeno of Japan

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the outgoing Japan Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Tsutomu Himeno built on the diplomatic and developmental relations between the two countries.

Mr Mahama said his service to Ghana was remarkable.



In a Facebook post, he said “I had the opportunity to bid my friend, His Excellency Tsutomu Himeno of Japan, a happy farewell at the end of his tenure in Accra.



“Thank you for your services to Ghana and for helping build on the diplomatic and developmental relations between our two countries.”



Read below the full statement of His Excellency Tsutomu Himeno when he first arrived in Ghana in 2018…





I am happy to introduce myself as a Japanese Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana.



I arrived in Ghana in December 2017.



I am very happy to be here.



Ghana is known for its history of achieving its independence in 1957 ahead of the “Yeay of Africa” 1960 and of having played a very important role in that regard.



Ghana, the country of Freedom and Justice, and Japan are united by our shared values such as democracy and the rule of law.

Japan and Ghana have enjoyed good relations in their long history thanks to so many people such as Medical Dr. Hideyo Noguchi who came to Ghana to conduct research on Yellow fever but died here in May 1928, 90 years ago.



Other examples contributing to our good relations are long-time business relations such as cocoa-bean trade from Ghana to Japan, economic cooperation from Japan to Ghana over decades in multiple areas including Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers across the nation, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges in many ways.



I am looking forward to making my contribution, with your help, to further promoting the good Japan-Ghana relations, building on the invaluable contribution by so many of you.



Our entire team of the Embassy will do our best to help strengthening friendly relations between Japan and Ghana and would appreciate your kind advice and cooperation.



Tsutomu HIMENO