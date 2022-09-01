47
Mahama called for my 'comfortable lead' press conference in 2016 - Anyidoho discloses

John Mahama NDC 2.png Former President John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has finally revealed who ordered him to organize the 2016 press conference where he declared that former President John Dramani Mahama was in a comfortable lead.

According to him, it was former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah who called him and requested the press conference.

He revealed that the former Chief of Staff informed him that Mahama was the one who requested the press conference.

On Rainbow Radio’s Frontline, he told Kwabena Agyapong that party members were upset about the results.

"And, in order to prevent party members from becoming agitated and concerned about the results, Mr. Mahama asked me to organise a press conference to calm them down. That is where my famous Mahama’s comfortable lead came from," he said.

He explained that the former president made the request through the former Chief of Staff because they were unable to communicate with General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia who had travelled to his hometown to vote.

However, they later held a press conference at which Mr. Mahama admitted defeat.

"When I was called or told something, he accepted defeat. That action had betrayed me. Johnson Asiedu Nketia was there, wearing a cap backwards and beaming with delight at the election results,” he added.

