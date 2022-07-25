Mahama can't be presented as a hero, he had his chance and messed up - Charles Owusu

Charles Owusu, a member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has dismissed the recent polls putting former president John Dramani Mahama ahead of potetial competitors in the New Patriotic Party, NPP.

The poll by global info analytics said Mahama was ahead of Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who are seen as frontliners in the NPP's 2024 flagbearership contest slated for next year.



"For someone who has been a Vice President and gone on to be President and was voted against, even he has something to say, what of the sitting Vice President?



"Core supporters of both parties exist per our electoral history, what new is Mahama bringing, he is tried and tested because Ghanaians know his capacity," Charles Owusu said on Peace FM's Kokrokoo programme last week.



"Mahama was a lucky Vice President because he claims he was in charge at the time of his predecessor and so he wanted to be trusted but when he came nothing is there to show for it.

"Mahama did nothing significant during his four-year tenure, opinion polls are opinions, just that.... so they can give opinion polls," he stressed.



Charles Owusu went on to lament that despite the fact that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has fulfilled most of his campaign promises, "I blame the NPP who are unable to sell their own good works."



