Mahama can’t stop NPP from ‘Breaking the 8’ - Dindiok Kpemka

Former Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

Kpemka says NPP will be setting a record in the 2024 Elections

Former Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has stated that former President John Dramani Mahama cannot stop the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from setting the record of staying in power for a third successive term.



Dindiok Kpemka said Ghanaians have shown they do not want him (Mahama), in the last two presidential elections which he lost, and there's nothing the erstwhile president can do about it.



“His Excellency John Mahama has been packaged and given to Ghanaians and rejected overwhelmingly on two occasions. So, when the NPP picks its candidate and puts its house in order and again exploits clearly the weaknesses that he [John Mahama] has, even his governance style which the people haven’t forgotten, it’ll be very difficult for them to come to power as said by the EIU,” asaaseradio.com reports.

The former deputy attorney general said that he had a strong conviction the NPP will win the 2024 election because of its strong performance in the midst of global challenges.



“… absolutely possible (to win in 2024), depending on the way we rearrange and position ourselves so that in the end, we are able to ‘break that 8’ and set that record. For me, the mantra of ‘break the 8’ is a must for the NPP and I think that in the end, we’ll be judged not based on anything, but performance,” he said.



He added that “all I’m saying is that it is not for the NPP to be complacent, it’s for the party to put its acts together, unite, work hard and that mantra ‘break the 8’ is possible.”



The EIU, in its five-year forecast for Ghana released on April 13, 2022, said that the opposition party, NDC, has a higher probability to be victorious in the next general elections.



However, the EIU noted that the NDC should revitalize its prospects with a flagbearer other than former President John Dramani Mahama.