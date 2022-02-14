Mahama catches up with old comrades Ohene Agyekum, Togbui Fugah

Mahama in a chat with Ohene Agyekum

Former President John Mahama has paid a courtesy call on Ambassador Ohene Agyekum and Togbui Fugah.

He said he was happy to see both of them looking stronger and feeling better than his last visit.



Though he did not state the purpose of the visit, a statement on his official Facebook account hinted that it was a friendly visit.



“On my recent visit to Kumasi, I stopped by the residences of two senior comrades, Ambassador Ohene Agyekum and Togbui Fugah”, the ex-president wrote.



The 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC added that as always, he enjoyed the company of his comrades as well as the stories and catching up on old times.



The Former President’s visit seems to have excited his followers on social media.

A fan replied that “You are a definition of a true leader. No size. Not the kind of leadership we are experiencing under this clueless government.”



Another wrote that “Bless you for your caring kind heart ❤️????????”



“Well done Mister President. Great men never forget those who counted in their lives”, Huco Monteiro added.



