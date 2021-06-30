Mahama challenges Akufo-Addo to 'de-escalate the situation in Ejura' immediately

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on President Akufo-Addo to direct an immediate de-escalation of the current situation in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

He made this request after two more persons died on Tuesday, June 29, whilst four others got injured during a clash between the military and angry protestors in Ejura.



The joint police-cum-military force had been called in after irate youth massed up to protest the deadly attack on social media activist, Ibrahim Anyass, popularly known on Facebook as Macho Kaaka.



Macho Kaaka was attacked by a mob Sunday dawn on his way home but could not survive the head injuries he sustained as he died while on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Following the tension within the locality, the former president called for calm in Ejura and demanded thorough investigations into the firing of live ammunition into the protesting crowd.

“I add my voice to calls for calm following the shooting to death of two persons and the injury to many in Ejura today, following the murder of youth activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed. I have just seen a video of the firing of live ammunition into a crowd by persons wearing military attire after the burial of the murdered youth activist.



I urgently call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to initiate an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ejura. There must be a very thorough investigation of both the murder of the youth activist and the security rules of engagement which resulted in the shooting to death of the two others,” a statement on his official website said.



Mahama further expressed his commiseration with the bereaved families and township.



“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the Ejura community,” he concluded.