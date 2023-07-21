Mahama commends Sam Gyamfi for ‘sweet victory’ in Assin North

Former President John Dramani Mahama has commended the National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, for the party’s victory in the Assin North by-election.

According to him, Sammy Gyamfi’s management of the NDC’s campaign during the by-election helped the party reach out to the people of Assin North, to vote for the party’s candidate, James Gyakye Quayson.



“Let me commend your national director of communication for the very good job he did in Assin North.



“He was the campaign manager. He led the whole campaign and it is one of the sweetest victories that we have chalked in recent times. I went to commend him for the work that he did,” Mahama said.



The former president, who is the presidential candidate of the NDC, made these remarks as he was speaking to members of the party about the importance of communication in the 2024 elections at an event in Accra.



He indicated that the community durbar approach, the party employed in the Assin North by-elections helped it reach out to voters in the constituency.



About the Assin North election:

According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.



