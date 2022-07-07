2
'Mahama coup plot': Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye

Abronye ANGEL FM NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC)

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abronye claims Mahama wants to topple government

Abronye arrested for coup allegations against former president

Court dismisses charges against Abronye

The Accra Circuit Court 8, on Thursday, July 7, 2022, struck out criminal charges pressed against the Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye.

Abronye, in February this year, was arrested and charged by the police with two counts of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace.

This was after the politician had alleged in a radio interview that Former President John Dramani Mahama was involved in a coup plot.

The police said he had failed to substantiate the claims after he was invited and interrogated hence the decision to press charges against him.

However, the court on Thursday dismissed the case in its entirety.

Abronye during an interview with Hot 93.9 FM while commenting on the arrest of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, alleged that former President Mahama had recruited the activist to help him topple the current government.

The NPP stalwart said that John Mahama had met with Al-Qaeda militants to engage them on how to topple the governing party.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
