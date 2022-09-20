Mahama currently receives a ‘bigger’ salary than Akufo-Addo – Abronye

Former President John Dramani Mahama and President Nana Akufo-Addo

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe (alias Abronye DC), has alleged that former President John Dramani Mahama receives a higher salary than President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He explained that the salary differentials has been occasioned by President Akufo-Addo taking a 30% salary cut in July this year as a result of economic crunch.



Addressing a press conference on September 19, Abronye DC reiterated that the government continues to fund the activities of Mahama despite he being out of office.



“In 2021, we all saw in the Emolument Committees report and the salaries of ministers up to that of the president. As I speak today, John Dramani Mahama receives more salary than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“He receives GH₵35,000 without a Cedi deduction but for Nana Akufo-Addo’s GH₵35,000, 30% percent is deducted from it and other government appointees also take the cut since 2021. So you [Mahama] who is sitting at home not working, when you are traveling the state funds it, your salary is bigger than that of President Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ,” he charged.



Abronye DC has in recent times taken on the former president over issues concerning his finances, particularly ex-gratia.

Background



Abronye DC has alleged that former President Mahama took ex-gratia of GH¢14 million in 2013 and GH¢15 million in 2017, a claim the former president has denied.



He alleged that the former president took the GH¢14 million ex-gratia through his Agricultural Development Bank Account and that he (Mahama) also received retirement benefits including his salaries, accommodation allowances, travel allowances, and salaries of his staff that summed up to GH¢15 million.



But Mahama has denied the GH¢14 million and has also said that he does not receive his full retirement benefits.



“They haven’t given me an office, I rent an office in East Cantonments, I pay the rent myself, I pay for my own fuel, the state doesn’t give me fuel. I pay my own domestic staff; I pay my own medical bills. I pay for my own air tickets when I travel,” the ex-president said in a TV3 interview last week.

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







DS/SARA