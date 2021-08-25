Mahama debunks fuelling Ghana’s hardship perception

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has debunked claims by the New Patriotic Party that he is the one fueling a perception of hardship in the country.

He, however, reiterated that Ghanaians are going through unprecedented levels of hardship under the Akufo-Addo led government.



He said the current living conditions of the ordinary Ghanaians are unmatched under any administration.



He was speaking at a meeting with heads of local churches in Wa as part of his “Thank you tour” of the Upper West Region.



“Times are hard even though the New Patriotic Party, NP, says that times are not hard but it is me who is giving Ghanaians the impression that times are hard. It makes me wonder what kind of logic they have that Ghanaians cannot feel hardship unless John Mahama comes and tell them.”



The NPP’s Director of Communication, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, at a news conference on Friday, August 2021 said Ghana is in a good state and President Akufo-Addo is working hard to increase productivity and improve livelihoods.

He, however, accused the former president of fueling a perception of hardship in the country.



“We are not frightened of John Mahama, we know he cannot manage the economy, so we can’t let him poison your minds because if you’re sitting your somewhere and they keep telling you ‘oh it is bad, Ghana is hard, there is corruption, and Ghana is hard’. Then sometimes, you think it’s true. So we have to speak back.”



He also explained that the gains made by the Akufo-Addo-led government, including the creation of new regions, are substantial and impacting lives.



But Mr Mahama still insists that the poor management of the country under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo, has led to hardship in the country.



He added that the claim by the NPP was not logical.