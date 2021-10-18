Mahama deliberately giving false hope to his followers by discrediting EC - Gary Nimako

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Private legal practitioner, Gary Nimako Marfo has blamed former President John Dramani Mahama for deliberately trying to twist the results of the 2020 general elections.

According to him, he is systematically doing that to cover up his abysmal performance in the elections and again give false hope to his followers.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he wondered why former president John Dramani Mahama now has the courage to speak when he could not provide any tangible evidence in court to defend his rigging claims.



"John Mahama claimed to have won the 2020 presidential elections but when he went to court he changed his claim to nobody won the elections and even with that he could not even prove his case."

"We all know that the 2020 elections was free and fair and the hard-working President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won convincingly," he said.



He noted that former president Mahama will continue to live in wonderland and keep deceiving his supporters that he won the 2020 presidential elections when he has nothing to show for it.



"And for me, that is a mark of a desperate leader," he added.