Mahama didn't complete a single hospital in Savannah Region – NPP

NPP's Savannah arm stated that Mr John Mahama and the NDC do not offer any credible alternative

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Savannah Region has accused the main opposition National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, of undermining the country’s democracy.

This comes on the back of comments made by the former president expressing his disappointment over the abandonment of the Buipe Shea processing factory by the current NPP administration, which he noted had rendered most of the youth who were employed in the factory unemployed.



Mr Mahama stressed that the government cannot be focusing on its 1D1F project when the factories it inherited had been abandoned.



He called on the government to recapitalise the factory to enable the people of the area find employment.



Mr Mahama, however, indicated that if the current government should fail to recapitalise the factory, if elected as President in 2024, he would ensure that it is one of the things that receives his attention.



Mr Mahama had touted his achievements of two senior high schools, a hospital at Buipe, the asphalting of the Buipe-Tamale, among others. As his achievements.

But reacting to Mr Mahama’s comments in a statement signed by Secretary Mohammed Issah, the NPP's Savannah arm stated that Mr John Mahama and the NDC “do not offer any credible alternative to the governing New Patriotic Party."



“John Mahama and the NDC are simply feeding on sentiments, emotional blackmail, mind games and deceit without concrete deliverables apart from the usual “Cock & Bull secured funding rhetoric,” the Savannah Regional NPP intimated.



According to the party, “the former President once again missed the glorious opportunity to demonstrate allegiance to the Kingdom but turned it into a campaign ground by creating erroneous impressions while pontificating blatant and deliberate distortions about developments in the Buipe Traditional Area.”



In what it referred to as, setting the records straight, the party indicated: “The Mpaha Community Senior High School was 40% complete in 2017. It was completed in 2018 and admitted its first students that same year".



“Today, two [2] more big dormetaries have been built for the school to accommodate boarding students. Never mind that this [Mpaha SHS] and the other E-Blocks were an Atta Mills project and not John Mahama. Facts are sacred.”

On the Buipe accident and emergency centre, the Savannah Regional NPP noted that the facility, “whose construction commenced in 2018, is one of six medical installations for which the Government secured an 80-million-euro facility from Raiffeisen Bank of Austria. The hospital, together with five others in Somanya, Sawla, Bamboi, Tolon, and Ketu North, was constructed by Vamed Engineering GmbH of Austria.”



Also, it noted that the Ntereso water plant “was constructed without any distribution lines, but rather standpipes at Fufulso-Damongo Junction 4, Ntereso 2, Nyawuripe 1".



“At the time the NDC left office in 2017, the said plant had been destroyed by flood, and the floating pump was completely destroyed. The facility equally owed NEDCO over 1 million Ghana cedis in electricity bills."



It continued that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government installed “hybrid pumps, constructed solar power plant for the facility, constructed over 10 km of transmition lines to Yapei, constructed 14 km distribution lines and provided 10 standpipes within Yapei Township. High level Concrate tank with a capacity 450 cubic Liters of storage was added. This feat cannot be attributed to a man whose only legacy for his own people continue to be “securing funding”.



It indicated that while in office, Mr Mahama, “did not complete a single hospital for the entire 8 years he was in government,” while “Nana Addo and Bawumia, in less than seven years, have started and completed three hospitals, namely, Buipe, Bamboi and Sawla Hospitals, while Daboya and Kpalbe are at various stages of completion.”