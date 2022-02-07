Mahama disrespected Atta Mills’ last wishes - Ashitey Adjei

John Dramani Mahama

Source: Richard Amoah, Contributor

Executive member of the Tema East branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has lamented that a Heritage that has been set up to immortalize the ideals of late former President John Evan Atta Mills has been sullied.

According to the man who is popularly called Moshake, organizers of the launch of the Heritage took away shine from it when they allowed former President John Mahama to do the launching.



“It was a travesty that the man who disrespected Professor Mills’ last wish is the same man they took there to launch a heritage in the good professor’s name. This takes away so much shine from the launch,” Moshake wrote.



According to him, “the situation is no different than setting out to mock the memory of the late Asomdweehene.”



In a write-up in response to the setting up of the John Evans Atta Mills (JEAM) Heritage, Moshake said the idea was very good but that the one who was elected to launch it was not right.



“Anybody who has been following the news would know that former President John Mahama totally snubbed the last wishes of Professor Mills, which was that, some 4,000 ex-workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority who had been retrenched without their severance benefit be paid.



“President Mills, being the man of justice that he had issued a fiat for the ex-workers to be paid. However, he unfortunately died shortly after the fiat and so the issue landed on the feet of his Vice President, John Mahama.

“Mr. Mahama swept the issue under the carpet and ignored the last wish of the most just president we have had in the 4th Republic,” Moshake wrote.



He questioned how the same John Mahama who “insulted the last wish of Atta Mills would be the same man to be launching a memorial to immortalize Atta Mills’ principles of fellow-feeling, justice and fairness?”



According to Moshake, “this is hypocritical.”



The JEAM Heritage was launched on Tuesday, 2nd February, 2022 at the cedi conference centre, University of Ghana campus, Legon.



Former President John Mahama who had served as Mills’ Vice had been given the honour of launching the heritage which is to immortalize his principles, including fairness, inclusivity, firmness and justice.