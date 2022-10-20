Mahama donates GH¢10,000 to all 138 NDC constituency offices to support executive election

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has donated more than GH¢1.3 million to his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in support of the party’s upcoming internal constituency executive elections.

According to a statement issued by the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, the donation was made on Thursday, October 20, 2022.



The statement indicated that all the 138 constituency offices of the NDC are expected to get GH¢10,000 each from the donation to support their executive elections.



“The former President of the Republic of Ghana and NDC flag-bearer for the 2020 Presidential Election, H.E John Dramani Mahama has today donated an amount of GHS10,000 to each of the 138 orphan constituencies of the party (a total of GHS1,380,000) to support the conduct of constituency elections coming off this weekend,” parts of the statement read.



The NDC said that it is grateful to the former president for his continuous support of the party.



According to businessghana.com, 11, 825 candidates across the country have filed their nominations to compete for constituency executive positions in the party.



The election is slated for Saturday, October 22, 2022 and Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Read the full statement issued by the party below:



