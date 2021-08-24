Mahama expresses disappointment in re-asphalting of ‘good’ roads

He says government should work on the deplorable roads instead

Civil Engineer Ing. Abdulai Mahama has asserted that the ongoing re-asphalting of fairly ‘good’ roads in the capital is a misplaced priority.

He argues that more roads in the country are in a deplorable state than the roads being asphalted at the moment.



He shared these thoughts during an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9FM.



“I have seen a lot of overlay works around Adabraka, Cantonments, Labone, Haatso, and East Legon. Over the weekend, we were debating whether these places demand an overlay. Is it because these roads are leading to the big men’s homes?



They are using the SUVs at the same time they want to improve their roads to 99 per cent when the other roads at Santor, Abokobi, and Teiman, all within Accra, are deplorable.

Look at this Kwabenya to Berekusu road; for over 11 years, there has been a neglect of the road. It would have been otherwise the shortest and important route from Pokuase to Aburi. Why do overlay around Domi Pillar 2 toward Achimota Forest when we could have just done that on the Kwabenya road?”



He concluded by stating that our leaders must rethink their decisions to help the growth of the country.



The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, announced earlier this year that the Government of Ghana had set aside an amount of GH¢1.9 billion to allow road contractors to undertake asphalt overlays.



Addressing journalists during the Minister’s press briefing session, the Minister stated that works would commence from this year to 2024 and cover 1,500 kilometres of asphalt overlays in major towns and cities.