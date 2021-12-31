Mahama extends New Year greetings to Ghanaians

John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Friday extended warm wishes to Ghanaians on the occasion of New Year.

Taking to his Facebook, former President Mahama wrote, "I wish all Ghanaians a Happy New Year".



Mr. Mahama said over the last two weeks, many people were nursing colds and flu-like symptoms, but with most people not going for a COVID test, it was being attributed to the seasonal harmattan weather.



"Dr. Frank Serebuor, President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), has put out a distress notice that medical personnel are overwhelmed by the numbers that are having to go into isolation because of the more transmissible Covid-19 omicron variant," the former President said.



He noted that the yuletide season was characterized by super-spreader events such as mega concerts, street carnivals, and beach parties.

"The New Year season is here! Let's be more conscious of our health as we pray for health workers because of the more transmissible omicron variant," he said.



"Let's also observe the COVID protocols. Observe social distancing, wash your hands as frequently as possible, avoid handshakes, use hand sanitizers and wear a mask."



Mr. Mahama urged Ghanaians to get vaccinated if they haven't done so yet; saying "if you have, go for your second dose. Stay safe this New Year season!"