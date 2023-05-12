Mahama extols the qualities of Dr Donald Agumenu in new book 

Former president, John Mahama with Dr Donald Agumenu

Source: GNA

The former President of Ghana, John Mahama, has extolled the qualities of African leadership and management expert, Dr Donald Agumenu.

In a foreword to the book Siege of Today: The Era of ICT and New Media, co-authored by Dr Agumenu and a Nigerian journalist, the former president described Dr Agumenu as "a professional with rich experience". He cited Agumenu's time as special adviser to Ghana's former president, the late Jerry John Rawlings, and commended him for adding to the existing body of knowledge with the new book.



Former President Mahama described the book as an interesting masterpiece that brings into focus the labyrinthine dynamics of information technology in our time.



He said: “The work also touches extensively on evolutionary concepts and new trends in communication. I am honoured to write the foreword to this functional and engaging work. The thematic areas covered by this book resonate with me.



"When the late President Rawlings gave me the opportunity in the1990s to serve as Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Communications and subsequently as the substantive Minister, I had the privilege of contributing to the government’s policy of liberalizing the then previously state-dominated telecommunications sector.”

He added: “We welcome this book as an addition to the existing body of knowledge in ICT and new media, I believe researchers in the field of communications/mass media will find in it many beneficial jewels of knowledge.”



The soon-to-be-launched book is being published by South Africa-based Reach Publishers. It will be available in print and digital formats through Amazon and Smashwords - two of the world's leading e-commerce platforms.



Dr Agumenu is currently vying for the ticket of the National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) to contest the parliamentary seat of Ketu North.