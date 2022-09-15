Mahama failed as president, he should be last person speaking - Kwamena Duncan

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has scolded Ex-President John Dramani Mahama for claiming the Judiciary's image is broken under the current leadership.

John Mahama, speaking at a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Lawyers’ Conference, claimed the Judiciary has become a mockery to the public.



“So badly has the image of our Judiciary deteriorated that many of our citizenry openly make mockery of our justice system and of our justices. The phrase ‘Go to Court’ is these days met with derisive laughter, instead of hope that one will truly get justice”.



“There is, therefore, the urgent need for the Ghanaian Judiciary to work to win the trust and confidence of the citizenry, and erase the widely held perception of hostility and political bias in legal proceedings at the highest courts of the land”.



“Unfortunately, we have no hope that the current leadership of our Judiciary can lead such a process of change. We can only hope, that a new Chief Justice will lead the process to repair the broken image that our Judiciary has acquired over the last few years,” he said.



But Kwamena Duncan, in reply, says the former President should be the last person to be talking to Ghanaians.

"The last person who should be talking is former President Mahama . . . There is not a single sector of managing this country that you will place President Mahama and say that, look, we give him some thumbs up. Not one! I tell you that he has got space to talk today [it is ] because clearly and it is not in doubt we have challenges," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



He expounded that Mahama's regime was characterized by various scandals that makes him irredeemable.



"He was a disaster of a President," he exclaimed.



" . . that President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia should step aside and Mahama should come and pick it up today, are you telling me that he has a certain magic wand?", he asked.



