Mahama fires shots at government over 'economic coma'

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama on March 21, 2022 launched an app for the Tertiary Education Institutional Network (TEIN) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to facilitate the party’s work on the tertiary education front.

At the launch, the former president made a number of remarks on the current economic hardships Ghana is facing as well as the reasons for the challenges and the inability of the government to help resolve them. Here are the five key issues ex-President Mahama spoke about.



Ghana experiencing the worst economic challenge in the last 40 years



Mahama sought to suggest that the current economic crisis being experienced in the country is unprecedented. He attributed the reason for the current economic challenges to the attempts by the government to implement the audacious campaign promises it made to the people of Ghana just to win political favour.



“We are gathered for this launch at the time when our country is facing economic and social distress for the people of Ghana. The Akufo-Addo-led government that came to power on the back of mouth-watering promises to make life better for Ghanaians and ensure rapid development of our country has so badly mismanaged the economy. We have been plunged into the most debilitating economic crisis in about four decades.”



“Indeed, we all recollect those mouth-watering promises including one by the current President to transform this country Ghana within 18 months.

Dollar has arrested Bawumia, we can’t find him



Mahama raised concerns about the cedi depreciation against the dollar. He made reference to previous comments by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the effect that they were going to arrest the cedi depreciation and make things better if they were voted in power. Mahama believes the opposite of this is what is currently happening.



“Daily price increases, fuel price adjustments and nose-diving currency which has rather arrested the person who said he had arrested it. The dollar has rather arrested him and so, we are looking for him we can’t find him. I ask the IGP if he has the key so that we could find where our Vice President was and he said he does not have it and he doesn’t know his hereabout,” he said.



Incompetence and corruption reasons for current economic hardships



The former president stated that the cause of the current hardship was the “general incompetence, corruption, and waste of scarce resources have combined to make life simply unbearable for the generality of Ghanaians.”

According to Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the minority caucus in Parliament will continue to hold the government accountable



“I will like to applaud our MPs for the good work they are doing in Parliament to protect the national purse and we will support them to hold this government accountable on behalf of the people,” he added.



Unemployment – youth the most hit in this current economic crisis



The former president stated the youth have been particularly hit hard in this current economic crisis than a demographic group in Ghana because the government has failed to put policies in place that will help improve the livelihood of the youth by providing them with decent jobs.



“This [Akufo-Addo] government’s response has been the adoption of short-sighted, populist, ad-hoc and poorly conceived programs that have done more harm than good. Even those enrolled in the knee-jerk NABCo program have found themselves at home after three years and remain unpaid for several months. I hear that even national service personnel, for the first time, are owed several months’ allowances,” he noted.

Educational sector in crisis



On the currents state of education in the country, Mahama said that the educational system was in crisis at levels due to the failure of the government.



“The government has been so poor in its policy making and delivery in education that at all levels. From basic through secondary, right up to tertiary the students of Ghana are suffering immeasurably. Non release of funds, poor management in curricula, erratic school calendars, poor industrial relation with teacher, lecturers and other stakeholders among others has created turbulence and conditions and are far from ideal and which threatens the achievements of these quality outcomes in our educational system," he said.