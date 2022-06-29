Mahama government most useless - Chairman Wontumi

Bernard Antwi Boasiako (alias Chairman Wontumi)

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (alias Chairman Wontumi) has touted the achievements of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo’s achievements are unmatched compared to even Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



News portal, wontumionline.com reports Chairman Wontumi as rating President Akufo-Addo’s government as better than Dr. Nkrumah noting that “no government in the history of Ghana was able to roll out free Senior High School policy like has been done”.

Chairman Wontumi further took a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama labeling his administration as the most useless.



Making a case for his argument, the NPP regional chairman pointed to the intermittent power outages popularly known as ‘Dumsor” and Mahama’s decision to seek an IMF bailout programme in 2015.



“The government of John Mahama was so useless that it made dumsor a priority and running to the IMF its honeymoon destination. He empowered his appointees to become corrupt and this was evident in the World Cup scandal at Brazil,” Chairman Wontumi said.



President Akufo-Addo was voted into power in 2016 and subsequently won his reelection bid in 2020.



Since assuming the reigns of government, his administration has introduced programs key amongst which include Free SHS.

However, the economy in recent times has experienced a downturn with pressure mounting on government to provide citizens with some respite.



The government has partly blamed the economic downturn on the ravages of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.



