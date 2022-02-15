Mahama has connived with Al Qaeda to stage a coup in Ghana – Abronye alleges

Abronye DC

The Bono regional chairman of the NPP Abronye DC has alleged that former President John Mahama has met the Al Qaeda militants to stage a coup in Ghana.

According to the NPP stalwart, John Mahama is in ties with the group to help him undertake a coup to become president again.



The regional chairman made the allegation on Hot 93.9FM’s political -talk show” Dwene Ho Bio” hosted by Agya Wusu while responding to issues leading to the arrest of convenor Oliver Barker on his attempt to make a coup if E-levy is passed.

Oliver Barker is a former presidential staffer under Mahama as stressed. Abronye Kwame DC questions why former president Mahama will tweet under Mr. Barker's post if he has no idea of what he is planning for.



He finally called on Ghanaians to support the government in tax collection for developmental projects and cure the unemployment rate.