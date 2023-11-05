Mahama has nothing new to offer Ghanaians, Bawumia is a better option – NPP Volta Chair

Volta region NPP chair, Makafui Woanyah

The Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Makafui Woanyah, has said that former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has nothing new to offer Ghanaians.

According to him, John Mahama will loot the funds of the nation and leave office after four years without being accountable to anyone, hence, Ghanaians should not be deceived by his campaign promises and vote for him in the 2024 general elections.



Speaking to journalists after the NPP primaries, Makafui Woanyah urged Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because he will put the country on the right pedestal.



“This is the only man that the NDC is afraid of. Bawumia is their nightmare. As for the former President, he has nothing to offer. The four years that he wants to come to rule this country, he wants to come and chop and go. He will not account to anybody after the four years. But Dr. Bawumia knows that he will seek a second term so he will work well and put the country on the right pedestal,” he said, according to Myjoyonline.com.



He further asserted that he is optimistic about Dr. Bawumia being able to change the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy if he takes over the affairs of the nation.



“As for economic issues, it is always up and down. I mean there is no way you are going to have that kind of stability throughout, because, we are not on an island. Even advanced economies are suffering due to global effects. There is inflation everywhere.," he said.

"There are coup d'etats, people are chasing their governments, so it is a global thing, it is not only in Ghana. But for us in Ghana, we are grateful to God that things are bouncing back, and so the NDC will be disappointed. It is because of the external shocks, but we are overcoming those shocks and the economy is already improving,” Myjoyonline quoted him as having said.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP Primaries and was formally announced as flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2024 polls.



The announcement of Dr. Bawumia's victory was made by the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe.



According to the official results, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, which accounted for 35.52% of the total valid votes.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, while the fourth contender got 781 votes.



Party leaders made statements as well as losing aspirants with the major theme centering around the unity of purpose and the need to charge towards the 2024 polls with the view to retaining political power.



