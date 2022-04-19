Mahama has nothing new to offer, hardship under him will go a notch higher – Shatta Wale

John Dramani Mahama

Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah has said that if the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama should come back to power after the 2024 elections, Ghanaians will suffer than they are doing today.

He is of the belief that John Dramani Mahama has come to understand the people of Ghana.



Shatta Wale says the people of Ghana do not want to learn.



“Make Mahama come you go clap your hands. Mahama he read Ghana people, you go clap your hand's cos we just no want learn. If Akufo-Addo says he no go see top anymore, the next person we have…that is how the country has been, if it’s not Mahama it is Akufo-Addo. Ibi like Black Stars and Brazil. It’s like football if Asamoah Gyan doesn’t play Dede Ayew will play,” he said while speaking pidgin English.



Okraku Mantey

Mark Okraku Mantey The Dancehall artiste addressed a video that has been in circulation for some time now. He indicated that Okraku Mantey did him a great disservice by blacklisting him just because he did not agree to an interview.



Shatta Wale said “make I no chop, make your children chop, make I no make my fans happy, you no try.



He said he has relaunched himself and intends to release 10 songs every day because he means business.