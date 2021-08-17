Mahama has opted to be a party agent when next polls are held – Akamba

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama has asked the National Democratic Congress' National Organizer includes his name as a party agent when next elections are held.



This was disclosed by Joshua Akamba, the National Organizer, during an interview with Accra-based Power FM on Monday, August 16, 2021.



Akamba was giving updates on the former president’s Thank You Tour which started yesterday with his arrival in the Upper East regional capital, Bolgatanga.

According to him, the former president will cover five regions in a COVID-19 conscious tour which will see him prioritize media appearances and meetings with major stakeholders instead of holding rallies with the associated risks amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



Akamba added that the decision to hold limited in-person meetings have not been welcomed by teeming supporters who had wanted to meet and interact with the party’s flagbearer.



“I was nearly beaten because some irate youth wanted to meet Mahama physically on his tour till I begged and explained before they agreed that we are not in normal times and he (Mahama) has come to shown gratitude as a matter of culture and our social values.



“At a point President Mahama told me that I should remember during any election that as organizer, remember to make me a party agent. Can you imagine?



“He said for any election that is conducted anywhere, remember to invite me and put my name forward to participate as a party agent. So what will bring sanity to Ghana is what Mahama is interested in and so all members should understand his current stance,” he added.

On progress with the tour, Akamba explained: “Tomorrow morning (i.e. today) will be for media engagements in Upper East region and meeting with chiefs in the Upper East, traders and professionals and media to thank them and extend his gratitude and appreciation.



“North East region to follow, Northern, Savannah to Wa and return before a second and third phase will be rolled out,” he added.



Mahama led the NDC into the 2020 election but lost in a close race with incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He had beaten Akufo-Addo in the 2012 election before losing twice in the 2016 and 2020 election. He has hinted that he will contest again in 2024.



