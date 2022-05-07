2
Mahama in Ethiopia for Forum on Africa’s security

Mahama In Ethiopia Former President John Dramani Mahama being welcomed to Ethiopia

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Friday, 6 May 2022 for a meeting of the Board of the Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa.

The Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa promotes African-led solutions by holding discussions on the strategic and pro-active management of African peace and security issues driven by the interest to contribute to stronger ownership of these issues.

Mr Mahama and his colleague African leaders will be discussing plans and preparations for the next in-person Tana Forum after some postponements because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Forum is an annual meeting that brings together African leaders and stakeholders to engage and explore African-led security solutions.

