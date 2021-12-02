Mahama in The Gambia to observe December 4 presidential election

John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana

Former President and 2020 Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is in Gambia to observe the country’s general elections.

In a tweet, Former President John Dramani Mahama said he met with Justice Hassan Bubacar Jallow, Chief Justice of the Gambia, and some Justices of the Supreme Court this morning as part of our pre-election assessment meetings.



“Election observer Mission visited the Gambian Independent Electoral Commission for a meeting with its Chairman, Alieu Momarr Njai,” Former President Mahama tweeted.



Gambia will hold its first presidential elections since it ousted longtime authoritarian leader Yahya Jammeh.