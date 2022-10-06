17
Menu
News

Mahama in USA, addresses convocation at world's largest Christian university

Crentsil Visits John Mahama Dramani John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama is in Virginia, USA where he has addressed the 500 CEO Summit organized by the Liberty University, the largest Christian University in the world.

Mr. Mahama spoke in a Wednesday morning address at the University Community at a Convocation Ceremony.

His schedule also includes the delivery of the keynote speech at the Opening Celebration Dinner of the 500 CEO Summit in the form of a Q & A and meet various business and student groups.

President Mahama, an advocate of the African Continental Free Trade Area who has been speaking and promoting economic growth in Africa, will join other leading American and World business leaders to discuss faith, business, and leadership.

The former president is expected to push for investment and the areas that require critical business partnership on the continent, and describe to American CEOs, how to get started doing business with Africa.

Mr. Mahama will on Friday deliver a lecture on “Reforming Institutions and Strengthening Legal Frameworks: The role of African governments” at the Howard School Court Room. The lecture will be hosted by the Georgetown and Howard Universities.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Related Articles: