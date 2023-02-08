Mahama is NPP’s biggest hope against NDC - Moshake

John Mahama and Moshake

A former executive of the Tema East constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has declared former President John Mahama as an oxymoron in the party.

In a write-up on happenings in the party, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, says that ironically, former President John Mahama is now the ruling New Patriotic Party’s most important hope in respect of the 2024 elections.



“Is it not interesting that as things stand now, John Mahama’s past record as President is what the NPP is gearing up to use as bombs against the NDC in the upcoming elections? Mahama has now become an oxymoron in our party,” Moshake wrote.



According to him, because Mahama’s past record so favours to the NPP, the ruling party is praying and hoping that the former president wins the NDC’s presidential primary and become flagbearer for the NDC in 2024.



“We have heard it from Chairman Wontumi, Abronye DC and the likes of Sammi Awuku and Kate Gyamfuah that a Mahama candidature is preferrable because it will then be easy for whoever the NPP elects as flagbearer to win the 2024 election,” Moshake wrote.



In the past, NPP functionaries and executives have publicly ordered Mr. John Mahama to contest for the NDC’s presidential ticket and when he did and won, the NPP’s Akufo-Addo beat him heavily in elections in both 2016 and 2020.

They included Chairman Wontumi, who had said Mahama would be beaten by almost the same margin he was beaten in 2016, in 2024. As the NDC prepares to elect a new presidential candidate for the 2024 election, the NPP executives and functionaries are publicly saying the elections would be easy to win if John Mahama runs for the ticket and becomes flagbearer again.



According to Moshake, the NPP’s strategy is understandable given that reliable and credible research companies such as the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) have warned that a high likelihood of the NDC winning the 2024 elections could be messed up if Mahama remains the flagbearer.



“Given the credibility of the EIU which forecast the 2016 and 2020 elections accurately, it is no wonder that the NPP so wants John Mahama to become our party’s flagbearer again,” Moshake wrote.



He warned his party to heed the EIU’s advice and replace John Mahama with a man “who strikes terror into the heart of the party’s opponents, especially the NPP.”



According to Moshake, that man is Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Finance Minister under late former president Mills.