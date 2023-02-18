Mahama is a threat to NPP in the 2024 elections – Subin MP

The Member of Parliament for Subin Constituency, Eungen Boakye Antwi, has warned the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to make sure they work harder to revive the faltering economy, or else it will be very difficult for the party to prevail in the 2024 general elections.

He argued that if the economy remained in such a dire state, it would mean that the NPP would lose the next elections.



“Posterity will judge us, we said it and may be the president didn’t listen or we said something but, in the end, the economy was turned around.



"… but because of how things are going. We’re not in good standing, look at the bond issues and all the things that are going on. We’re not in good standing at all.



“Should we tell them or blow them? How we’re running the economy, if we continue like that, will it go well for us in 2024? You don’t need Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu or Eugene Boakye to come and talk to you.

“You’re a Ghanaian, how things are going, if we continue this way, will it help us? No, so if someone is an NPP person and does not understand this philosophy then maybe the person has his/her personal opinion,” he said.







AM/SARA