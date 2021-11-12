Mahama is 'bereft of logic' - Kwamena Duncan fires back

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan says former President John Dramani Mahama is "bereft of logic".

Former President John Mahama has accepted the challenge by the Electoral Commission (EC) for Police investigations into his claims of one million ballot-stuffing during the 2020 elections but says he will only testify before an independent investigator.



Speaking on TV XYZ on Tuesday, November 9, he said; “That is what I want, they said we should have an investigation, let’s have an investigation. But I don’t know if the police are the best to do that. I don’t know what the police are going to investigate. We want an independent inquiry or let’s go to ECOWAS'' adding "ECOWAS has an electoral body, let them come and investigate Ghana’s election of 2020. I will welcome it, I will testify. Under oath, I will swear an oath and testify. I won’t run away from the witness box."



To Kwamena Duncan, Mr. Mahama doesn't make sense when talking.



He questioned Mr. Mahama's logic to request an independent investigator to probe into his vote fraud allegations against the EC.

"Independent investigator, who is that?'', he queried and argued the former President's stock and trade is to knock heads against one another.



"The former President is talking too much . . . when he talks and you piece them together, then I see him bereft of logic . . . when you listen to him, he says one thing today and then completes opposite the next day. That someone who is alive and understand politics and governance, and can see that these are persons who have a good heart and a good mind and you admit that former President Mahama has a good heart and good mind, then I'm afraid. He only takes the opportunity of certain hardship and then he wants to parade himself," he reacted on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



He cautioned; "We must avoid anything that hits one head against the other. You listen to them. You watch them on Television, that is what they constantly do . . . Because that is the stock and trade of former President Mahama."



