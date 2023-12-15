Mahama is incorruptible – Sam George

Former President, John Mahama

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has stated that former President John Mahama is incorruptible.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, the lawmaker stated that with the way and manner President Akufo-Addo has packed the courts, Mr. Mahama would have been prosecuted if he had any illegal issues.



“He has no political baggage on him to think of his next election. This is a man who thinks about the young people of this country and has pledged a 24-hour economy.



“This 24-hour economy is something for the young people of this country. This is a man who is going to place the young people of this country at the heart of his next government. This is a man who is incorruptible. Forget about the lies and others,” Mr. Nartey stated.

He continued: “If Mahama was corrupt with what has happened in our judiciary and packing of our courts, you think that Mahama would not have been prosecuted once?” he quizzed.



The Ningo-Prampram MP further stated that former President Mahama will win the 2024 election.