Mahama is next after Nkrumah in terms of vision and track record - Eric Sosu

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Sosu, has asserted that former President John Dramani Mahama is the next in line as the most visionary leader in Ghana’s history.

According to him, apart from Dr. Nkrumah, Mahama’s legacy is next to non and unprecedented.



He posited that Ghanaians have regretted voting out former President John Dramani Mahama in 2016.



He said Ghanaians are disappointed because President Akufo-Addo promised to deliver to give Ghanaians a leadership that is corruption-free but corruption under NPP has worsened.



Mr. Eric Sosu stated that Mr. Mahama’s choice as a candidate is what Ghanaians are yearning for and as a party, they know Mr. Mahama is the only candidate with competence, integrity, and credibility.

Hardship in Ghana today he lamented has worsened and Ghanaians are struggling to fend for themselves and their families.



The communicator said under Akufo-Addo there is nothing he could point to as remarkable achievements adding, the only thing he can point to under Nana Addo is thuggery, attacks on people, and indiscipline.



He asked Ghanaians to remain hopeful because the return of Mahama would bring transformation and economic growth.