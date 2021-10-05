Mahama is not a problem solver - GPHA ex-workers fume

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Source: Bismark Owusu, Contributor

Ex-workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) whose severance benefits have remained unpaid after they were retrenched in 2002 have taken issues with the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over his promise that a future government of former President Mahama will solve the current enrollment problems at the Ghana Law School.

In a repudiation, the ex-workers who blame Mahama for being a contributory factor to their injustices said the former President is not a problem solver but a problem inventor.



“Mahama is not a problem solver, and we, the ex-workers, experienced his lack of solution first hand when he was President,” said Seth Agyapong, alias Shadow.



Mr. Agyapong adds, “Mr. John Mahama is actually a problem inventor.”



The reaction is in response to claims by Sammy Gyamfi on Accra based Joy FM’s political talk show, ‘Newsfile,’ over the weekend.

Commenting on the recurrent admission problems at the Ghana Law School, The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) urged Ghanaian youth desirous of becoming lawyers, not to lose hope in the face of an ‘unfair, unjust and improper’ professional legal education system.



He said a future Mahama government will solve the problems at the Law School..



“You cannot assess the intelligence of LLB graduates with just one entrance examination. You put together 10 substantive law courses: contract law, criminal law etc. You set a few objectives, one or two essay questions, a student is not able to make 50 and you say the student has failed. That for me is not a fair way of assessing the competence or intelligence of students.”



“I think that once people get the LLB, they should be able to apply to pursue the professional law course in an accredited law institution. I’m telling all young people who are desirous of becoming lawyers that if President Mahama becomes President of Ghana, what is happening today will be a thing of the past,” he said.

However, reacting, Mr. Seth Agyepong said Sammy Gyamfi was conjuring resourcefulness for Mr. Mahama. “Unless it is not the same John Mahama that we all know,” he sneered.



He added, “Even something as simple as carrying out an instruction by his boss, President Mills, J.M could not, is it changing the Law school that John Mahama can do?”



The ex-workers have since 2012 accused him of sweeping a fiat the former President Mills had issued for them to be paid their severance benefits by the GPHA, after Mills had suddenly died in office.



The ex-workers, numbering about 4000, had taken part in a retrenchment program sponsored by the World Bank in 2002. However, they say they were not paid their severance benefits.

The GPHA, in connivance with a Lawyer that it had hired for the ex-workers, paid only five out of the about 4000 ex-workers, and then abandoned the rest. The Lawyer that the GPHA had hired for the ex-workers would make procedural errors in the case until at the Supreme Court, then Chief Justice, Theodora Georgina Wood would dismiss the case on procedural grounds and then urged the GPHA to sit down with the workers and sort out the matter.



In their quest for justice, the ex-workers had written to Parliament and then President Mills in 2012. President Mills is said to have issued a fiat, instructing the Transport Ministry to pay the ex-workers. However, Mills would suddenly die in office in July 2012, leaving the case to his successor, John Mahama.



Mr. Mahama is said to have ignored several letters to him by the ex-workers until he was voted out of office in 2016.



And the ex-workers have never forgiven John Mahama for that.

“As somebody who has personally suffered because of Mahama’s callous neglectfulness, it is annoying to wake up and see in the media, propagandists selling John Mahama as a problem solver. I want the NDC to know that we are not fools. If they bring Mahama back, we will kick him out,” Seth Agyepong said.



He adds, “we are waiting to see what the NPP will do; if Akufo-Addo pays us, all of us, our friends and our family members will forever vote for the NPP. If NDC wants our vote, then they should better bring someone else and not John Mahama.”



Meanwhile, another of the ex-workers, Daniel Baccah, has dismissed the promise by Sammy Gyamfi as, “an insult to our intelligence.”



“Why was the Law School not having this same problem when Mahama was Vice President for four years and President for another four years. For eight whole years, Mr. Mahama was at the presidency but did not see a reason to fix this Law School issue, but now that he is in opposition, the light has suddenly switched on in his head and he now has a solution? They should spare our ears!”.