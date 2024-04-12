Mahama is not ready to be president, vote for Bawumia – Nana Kay

Former President, John Mahama

New Patriotic Party's (NPP) member of the Communications team, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah, commonly referred to as Nana Kay, has stated that former President John Dramani Mahama is unfit to lead the nation as president.

He believes Mr Mahama’s desired honeymoon from labour unions indicates he is obviously unprepared to become president.



Mr Mahama said that the Akufo-Addo government had drained the nation’s coffers, hence he was holding himself back from making any promises.



Speaking at a ‘Campus Connect’ event in Hohoe, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer stated that Ghana is broke at the moment. “This country is broke, and, so, we will beg you that when we come into office, give us a bit of a honeymoon. Let’s put things in place so that we bring the economy back onto its feet,” he said.



“And I will plead with the teacher union: GNAT, NAGRAT, UTAG, and TEWU and all of them; I know all of you are clamouring for allowances.



“Let me caution you that in 2025 when we take over, we will show you the books and the finances of this country, and when we have done that, we can accede to your demands again, and that’s why I’m being very measured in the promises that I make because we all know the crisis in which this country has been plunged,” he further indicated.



According to him, Ghana is not ready to issue a honeymoon to any president, as, to him, there is no time to waste but for the president-elect to begin work right away after his swearing-in.

Nana Kay told Accra-based Wontumi FM that, "Would you hire someone who begs for a job, but demands that you give them time to adjust to the position? JM is requesting this.



"H.E. Mahama is simply not prepared, hmm," Nana Kay said.



"All he’s doing is trying to use words to gain authority. We need doers, therefore technically please don’t bother with talkers. Dismiss H.E. Mahama Dr. Bawumia deserves your vote because he is a doer.”



“And you will realise the harm that the NPP administration has done to Ghana’s economy.



