Mahama is the most competent leader in our history - Mahdi Jibril asserts

Former president John Dramani Mahama

National Organiser Hopeful and communication team member for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Jibril, has reaffirmed his pride in the NDC party as he describes former President John Mahama as the most competent leader in Ghana’s political history.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo-led government’s U-turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout validates the erstwhile Mahama administration as a visionary government.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s socio-political talk show, “Epa Hoa Daben” he expressed admiration towards his party, “I’m very proud to be an NDC member. This means that John Dramani Mahama that led us is the most competent and visionary leader we’ve had. I’m very proud that we have a leader in John Mahama who will lead us again to victory next elections.”



He disclosed that some leading members of the ruling NPP party have thrown in support behind John Mahama after “all hope was lost in the current administration”.



“Even in these periods, some members of the NPP are campaigning for him to win. About 80% are already behind Mahama from the NPP,” he added.

During Ghana’s Republic Day anniversary on Friday, July 1, 2022, President Akufo-Addo gave the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the order to start formal negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for financial assistance.



The decision to work with the IMF had already been communicated to President Akufo-Addo in a chat with Kristalina Georgieva, according to a statement dated July 1st, 2022, and signed by the information minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



According to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) needs around $3 billion to strengthen its buffer. He claims that $1 billion of the total is currently available.



Meanwhile, the majority of Ghanaians have expressed their displeasure over the government’s decision to rely on the IMF after vowing never to rely on international support.