22
Menu
News

Mahama is the only experienced man to repair broken Ghana – Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Joyce Bawah Mogtari N Joyce Bawa Mogtari is an aide to John Mahama

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

An aide to the former President of Ghana, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, believes that with the extent of damage caused by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, it will take an experienced individual to repair.

She believes that John Dramani Mahama who was President of Ghana until 2017 has garnered the needed experience in and out of office to stand up to this task.

With his experience as President and as a common citizen of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama is the only one whose leadership can salvage Ghana.

Mrs. Mogtari made this known in a thread on Twitter.

She said “The country has been broken and needs fixing. JM has the experience and the right temperament to take us through this repair process. Let’s help him to build the Ghana we want!”

Former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to launch his campaign in his bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

The former President of Ghana hopes to get a second nod to lead the country to prosperity and is hopeful of capturing power to “save and repair Ghana” from the shackles of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: