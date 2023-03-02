Mahama is the only experienced man to repair broken Ghana – Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Joyce Bawa Mogtari is an aide to John Mahama

An aide to the former President of Ghana, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, believes that with the extent of damage caused by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, it will take an experienced individual to repair.

She believes that John Dramani Mahama who was President of Ghana until 2017 has garnered the needed experience in and out of office to stand up to this task.



With his experience as President and as a common citizen of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama is the only one whose leadership can salvage Ghana.



Mrs. Mogtari made this known in a thread on Twitter.

She said “The country has been broken and needs fixing. JM has the experience and the right temperament to take us through this repair process. Let’s help him to build the Ghana we want!”



Former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to launch his campaign in his bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.



The former President of Ghana hopes to get a second nod to lead the country to prosperity and is hopeful of capturing power to “save and repair Ghana” from the shackles of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government.