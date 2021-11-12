Mahama is yet to recover from defeat in 2020 polls – NPP

Former president John Dramani Mahama

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in last year’s elections, Former President John Dramani Mahama has been making baseless allegations about the general elections.

The NPP believes Mr Mahama is yet to recover from the defeat he suffered in the elections hence, his never-ending allegations.



Mr Mahama has been making a number of allegations against the conduct of the elections. For instance, he accused the Electoral Commission of thumb printing one million ballot papers in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential election.



He had alleged when he addressed the Divisional Chief of Prestea Himan, Nana Nteboah Prah, recently, as part of his Thank You tour of the Western Region that “More than one million extra ballot papers were printed, which the EC claimed happened by mistake but on the day of the elections, some of the more than one million extra ballot papers had already been secretly thumb-printed in favour of the NPP.”



He added “And, so, all these things dented the credibility of the polls and caused an embarrassment”,



But speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday November 11, the Director of Communications for the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa said “…Perhaps for redemption, but more likely for economic reasons, his party gifted him the nomination in 2020, only for him to lose again. He is yet to recover from that loss, leading him to all manner of stale and incredible allegations about the 2020 general elections. Don’t get it wrong. It’s deliberate.



“The allegations, however incredulous, are designed to reinforce his dubious claim for a fifth run at NDC leadership for the 2024 General Elections. Hence the elaborate “thank you tour” concluding with a televised “thank you” lecture on the 10th November 2021.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Ghana is a multi-party democracy. It requires the participation of diverse political parties to be functional. Per Article 55 of the 1992 Constitution, political parties are to help form opinions and take charge of implementing ideas acceptable to the people. Indeed, Article 55 (3) says ‘… (a) political party is free to participate in shaping the political will of the people, to disseminate information on political ideas, social and economic programmes of a national character, and sponsor candidates for elections to any public office…’



“So the real question, ladies and gentlemen, as demanded by the Constitution. Has the NDC, under former President and several times candidate Mahama, presented credible political ideas and a social and economic programme capable of moving Ghana beyond the present and into a future of wealth creation? Please let us together examine briefly his claims against his delivery.



“John Mahama and the NDC are yet to deliver one socially sensitive policy for the benefit of Ghanaians to justify their tag of social democracy. The monumental failure of the ‘one time premium’ NHIS proposal is a glaring example.



“They collapsed Free Maternal Health Care. They delivered a few cargo vans in the name of ambulances. They opposed drone services to improve medical supply delivery. They struggled with the capitation grant for schools. They barely sustained Mass Transportation. They sunk MASLOC with alleged corruption. They just about managed to continue with LEAP and School Feeding, leaving heavy arrears. Above all, they opposed and continue to oppose free education, a policy that is perhaps the most socially inclusive in the Fourth Republic.



“On the ‘thank you tour’ campaign trail, John Mahama, who is seeking your mandate to come back into Government for only four years, spoke about four themes, none of which he offered solutions for.”