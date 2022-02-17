Mahama lost 2020 because he couldn’t express his views on Free SHS – Ephson

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Political pundit, Ben Ephson, has said John Dramani Mahama lost the 2020 presidential election to the incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because of his inability to articulate his views on the government’s flagship Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

According to Mr Ephson, Mr Mahama’s inability to come clear on his stand on the famous policy caused him votes because the electorate assumed he would collapse the programme if he had won the polls.



Speaking with CTV in an exclusive interview, Mr Ephson said “I can tell you in 2020 one of the reasons Mahama lost was his inarticulation of free SHS, he didn’t perform as well as his party wanted, he couldn’t articulate his view on free SHS well so people voted against him, they thought he would scrap free SHS [and so they voted against him] and voted for the [NDC] MPs.”



The Free SHS education policy was a government initiative introduced in the 2017 September presidential administration of Nana Akufo-Addo.

The policy's origination began as part of the President's presidential campaign during Ghana's 2016 election period and has become an essential part of Ghana's educational system.



The opposition NDC and Mr Mahama although in principle said they were not against Free SHS policy, they rather preferred a progressively Free SHS policy.