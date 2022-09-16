Mahama loves to trend and become center of discussions - Kabila jabs

James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly referred to as 'Kabila', believes former President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama simply wants to be in the news irrespective of its attendant effect.

John Mahama, addressing some lawyers at a conference, claimed the current leadership of the Judiciary has sunk the Judiciary's image so low that it has become a mockery to the public.



"So badly has the image of our Judiciary deteriorated that many of our citizenry openly make mockery of our justice system and of our justices. The phrase ‘Go to Court’ is these days met with derisive laughter, instead of hope that one will truly get justice.”



“There is, therefore, the urgent need for the Ghanaian Judiciary to work to win the trust and confidence of the citizenry, and erase the widely held perception of hostility and political bias in legal proceedings at the highest courts of the land.”



“Unfortunately, we have no hope that the current leadership of our Judiciary can lead such a process of change. We can only hope, that a new Chief Justice will lead the process to repair the broken image that our Judiciary has acquired over the last few years,” the Ex-President said.



But the Managing Editor of National Forum newspaper, reacting to Mahama's criticisms, schooled him on Ghana’s judicial system and process in case he (Mahama) knowledge about the Judiciary is limited.

"You have been President before. The process for appointing Justices to the Supreme Court is in Article 144, Clause 2 and it says the other Supreme Court Justices shall be appointed by the President acting under advice of the Judicial Council in consultation with the Council of State and with the approval of Parliament . . .



"My little knowledge about law is that the President does not, on his authority, rise or get up to appoint Justices to the Supreme Court. No! The former President ought to know or ought to have known this."



To Kabila, the former President just wants to trend, hence the reason for his recent utterances.



"There is an agenda but I don't want to fall into that agenda. However, it appears he's succeeding in that agenda that he will always say something to become the center of discussion whether good or bad," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme.



