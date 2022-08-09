Mahama made ‘hollow claim’ with infrastructure development boast – Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that a lot needs to be done in the area of infrastructure development across the country – especially in the area of roads.

He adds that there is, however, no basis for comparison between the road records of his government and that of his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama.



“You cannot be satisfied because there is a lot of work to be done. You remember my predecessor boasted that the infrastructural development that had taken place during his period in office was unprecedented.



“It turned out to be a hollow claim. Everywhere I went in the first year after I took office, that was the one thing on the mind of literally everybody, chiefs, ordinary and educated people was the state of our roads,” he stressed.



Akufo-Addo was speaking on Tamale-based Radio North Star in an exclusive interview on August 8, 2022.



Akufo-Addo is in the Northern Region on a two-day official visit which has seen him visit Tamale, Yendi, Dagbon and other major towns where he has launched projects and cut sods for others.

While admitting that the state of roads was bad, he stressed that, “there we have done a lot of work and there I want to single out particularly MP for Atewa West, my Minister for Roads, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, he has been of an elephant in size and has really done an elephant’s work in expanding our infrastructure.”



He stated that 40 road projects have been completed, whiles 162 are ongoing in the region.



On the subject of which party – between the NDC and NPP – had built more roads, Akufo-Addo said there was no basis for comparison.



“Really, is that a serious argument? I don’t think you can say that that is a serious argument. Compare our record on roads to that of the NDC? That is the difference between chalk and cheese,” he stressed.



