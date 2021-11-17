Mahama mourns Offinso-Aboffour accident victims

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has made a cash donation of GH¢20,000 to families of 20 victims from Daboya who died in a road accident at Offinso-Aboffour in the Ashanti Region.

The donation was made on behalf of the former president by former Agric Minister Alhaji Limuna Muniru.



Seventeen people died on the spot in the accident that occurred Monday, November 1 at Offinso-Aboffour.



Three later died at the hospital while receiving treatment.



Sixteen others sustained various degrees of injury.



The accident involved a sprinter bus heading towards Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region with some 31 persons on board.



The sum of GH¢20,000 donated by former president Mahama to the bereaved families is to cater for the funeral needs.

Presenting the cash amount to the bereaved families on behalf of the former president, Alhaji Lumina Muniru said the gesture was to show sympathy to the bereaved families.



“I wish to on behalf of the former president extend his sympathies and that of the entire region to you over the loss of your relatives. The loss is our collective one and he urges you to be strong in this trying moment.”



He revealed a further donation has been advanced to support in paying the medical bills of those hospitalised.



The families were grateful to the former president for his support.



“We are indeed sad to have lost 20 of our youth to the accident but this kind gesture by the former president is enough consolation.”