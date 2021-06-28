Mahama mourns former advisor on political affairs

John Mahama paying his last respect

Former President John Dramani Mahama is mourning the death of his former Senior Political Advisor when he was in office as President.

Kwesi Sainti Baffoe also known as Babo was buried on Saturday, 26 June 2021 in Accra.



Speaking at his burial service at the Agape Church, Mr Mahama described Mr Baffoe as a friend and brother.



“He had an arresting sense of loyalty and duty. Nothing could faze him once he pledged his support and commitment to any goal or objective he set himself,” Mr Mahama said.



Babo served as Mr Mahama’s senior advisor on political affairs when he was Vice President.

Later on, when Mr Mahama became President, he appointed Mr Baffoe as his senior presidential staffer.



Mr Mahama noted that “As was expected, he distinguished himself in all these roles.”



“I have lost my friend and brother, Babo. Our party has lost a dependable son. Our nation has lost a media icon. And his wife Naana and the children have lost a loving husband and a kind father. Babo, may your soul rest in perfect peace,” Mr Mahama added.