2
Menu
News

Mahama mourns with Julius Debrah on loss of brother

Mahama Debrah Mahama consoling Julius Debrah

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina, have visited former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and his family to commiserate with them on the death of their brother, husband, and son, Isaac Kwabena Nkansah Debrah.

Mr. Mahama, who was accompanied by his siblings, Peter, Alfred, Hawa, and Ibrahim, expressed the condolences of the Mahama family to Mr. Debrah, the wife of the deceased, and the larger Debrah family.

Isaac Debrah passed on at the 37 Military Hospital on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The deceased, popularly known as Cambodia, was a younger brother of the former Chief of Staff and a Senior Adviser to President Mahama.

The family said the funeral will take place in Accra in early September.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta should resign or be sacked - Kwadwo Mpiani
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report