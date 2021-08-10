Mahama mourns with Molbila's family

The late Lionel Kukondap Molbila

Source: Philip Antoh, Contributor

Former President, John Dramani Mahama together with some National Democratic Congress( NDC) party faithful joined the family and friends of the late Lionel Kukondap Molbila to morn the former statesman.

A special Memorial Mass was organised yesterday August 9, 2021, on his behalf by the Dansoman Star of The Sea Catholic Church in Accra to celebrate the one week passing of the former NDC man.



The gathering was also graced by the family members, the umbrella family, players in the Insurance industry and loved ones who travelled far and near to pay their respect to the former Managing Director of SIC Insurance.



Delivering his sermon, the Parish Priest in charge of Star of The Catholic Church, Dansoman, Rev Fr Albert Gyenapin said the problem the world is facing today is the absence of love.



Rev Fr Gyenapin said now everything is about 'I and not we' adding that many young people especially Christian's have abandoned their relations or parents and leaves them to suffer during their old age a situation he said does not portrals the character of a good Christian.



He called on all young people to pay particular attention to their relations who in one way or the other are suffering in life as the late Molbila's family paid much attention to him till his last breath.



The late Lionel Molbila was a recipient of the highly prestigious award 'Officer of the Order of the Volta.'

He served under former President Dr Kwame Nkrumah in the first Republic as a District Commissioner in the now Upper East Region (Nandom) and again served in the administration of the late Jerry John Rawlings.



The late NDC stalwart held many respectable positions in the Insurance industry and in government.



After the coup, he came back and got appointed into the then State Insurance Corporation in 1967 now State Insurance Company (SIC), by dent of hardwork rose to become Managing Director of the company.



He served as Board Chairman of the following corporate institutions; Consolidated Diamonds, Akwatia, Ghana Supplies Commission, Ghana Reinsurance, National Insurance Commission, member of The Social Security and Insurance Trust and Chairman of the Trust Hospital.



He again served as president of the West African Insurance Company Association and Ghana Insurers Association



Upon retirement, he was called to head Phoenix Insurance which he agreed to do for two years.

He was born in 1935 at Shia Tongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana and died on August 2, 2021 at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



He left behind a widow, Mrs Florence Azumah Molbila and four children, two males and two females.



In attendance at today's Memorial Mass was former President John Dramani Mahama, some NDC executives both current and former members of Parliament, staff of the SIC Insurance, Phoenix Insurance, National Insurance Commission, Ghana Reinsurance, family members, other government institutions, loved ones and congregants of Star of The Sea Catholic Church.



The family said the final funeral rites would be held in-a-yet to anniunce date in November this year.