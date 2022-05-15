Mahama must go unopposed - NDC Tamale Central chairman

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Tamale Central Constituency Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Issahaku Umar Farouk (Kanawu), Alias Chairman FK suggests that former President John Dramani Mahama should be declared the party’s 2024 Presidential candidate.

He says there is no need wasting resources to organize primaries to elect the next NDC Presidential candidate, arguing that John Dramani Mahama is the party’s surest bet.



He referenced the 2020 Presidential results and insisted that a unanimous declaration of John Dramani Mahama will possibly save enough resources to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Chairman Umar Farouk in an interview described John Dramani Mahama as a time tested and the most marketed politician in Ghana capable of winning the hearts of floating voters at the 2024 polls.



He implored all NDC constituency and regional executives to gather signatures and affirm John Dramani Mahama's candidacy.

Meanwhile, the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah has given the assurance that all Presidential hopefuls will be given fair treatment before and during the flag bearer primary.



