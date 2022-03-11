0
Mahama never managed Ghana’s economy, IMF did – Kusi Boafo

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: hotfmghana.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Public Sector Reforms, Mr. Thomas Kusi- Boafo, has said Ghanaians could not trust former President John Dramani Mahama for any better economic management as people are suggesting.

According to him, the former president never managed the country's economy, even when he was president.

Speaking to Agya Wusu on Hot 93.9FM's political talk show 'Dwene Ho Bio', Mr Kusi-Boafo revealed that the IMF managed our economy during John Dramani Manama's reign.

He noted that those calling for the intervention of the IMF on Ghana's economy are proposing nothing but stiffer measures to freeze employment and other social intervention put in place by the current administration.

He explained that if the former president had a solution to today's economic problems, he would have solved it under his leadership.

Mr Kusi-Boafo then called on Ghanaians to accept the introduction of the E-levy bill to help generate revenue for the government to embark on the construction of roads, create more jobs and ease us from our huge debts as a nation.

