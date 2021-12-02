Mahama on observer duties: confers with The Gambia CJ, Elections chief

John Mahama (left) with The Gambian Chief Justice in Banjul

Former President John Mahama, has met with the Chief Justice of The Gambia, Hassan Bubacar Jallow, and some Justices of the Supreme Court ahead of the country’s December 4, 2021 presidential election.

The meeting took place today, Wednesday morning, December 1, 2021.



Mr Mahama – who is the leader of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) election observer team to the Gambia – said “Discussions centered on the Judiciary’s preparations for the election, which takes place on the 4th of December.”



“Earlier on Tuesday, the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa – EISA team visited the Gambian Independent Electoral Commission for a meeting with its Chairman, Alieu Momarr Njai,” he stated.



Mr Mahama arrived in Banjul, the capital of The Gambia on Monday night, November 29, 2021, to lead the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa – EISA Election Observation Mission to the December 04 Gambian Presidential Election.

Gambians will be heading to the polls nationwide on Saturday to vote.



There are six qualifying candidates contesting the December 4th election including incumbent Adama Barrow.



For the first time in 27 years former President Yahya Jammeh, who took power in a 1994 coup, will not be contesting.



Mr Jammeh has been in exile in Equatorial Guinea, 2000 miles away from The Gambia. The ex-dictator fled to Equatorial Guinea in 2017 following his refusal to accept defeat to Barrow.